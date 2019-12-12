Romine agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Romine saw limited action while serving as the backup catcher for the Yankees, but he had a solid year in 2019, hitting .281/.310/.439 with eight home runs and 35 RBI in 73 games. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 31-year-old serve as the primary catcher for the Tigers next season.