Romine went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the White Sox.

Romine took Chicago starter Gio Gonzalez deep in the fifth inning for his second home run of the season. The veteran backstop won't blow anyone away with his production, but he is batting a strong .308 with an .838 OPS while earning regular playing time for the Tigers.