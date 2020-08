Romine is starting at catcher and batting eighth in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday against the Reds.

So far this season, Romine has started two straight days, then gotten the third day off. Saturday was slated to be an off day, but the game was rained out and rolled into Sunday's doubleheader, which will feature two seven-inning games. Romine will likely get the second half of the doubleheader off, with Grayson Greiner entering the lineup.