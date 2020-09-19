Romine exited Friday's game against Cleveland in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent wrist injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Romine was hit on the left wrist wrist by a pitch in the dirt while catching in the top of the ninth inning, and he was immediately removed from the game. He appeared to be in considerable pain, but the nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known. Eric Haase replaced him behind the plate Friday and could see increased playing time if Romine is sidelined.