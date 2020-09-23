site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-austin-romine-not-in-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Austin Romine: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine is not starting Wednesday against the Twins.
Romine hasn't done much at the plate this season, hitting a modest .231/.254/.314 in 35 games. Eric Haase starts in his place Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read