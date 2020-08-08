site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Austin Romine: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates.
Romine went 2-for-6 with two runs and two RBI in Friday's 11-inning win against Pittsburgh. Grayson Greiner will get the start at catcher and bat eighth in Romine's absence.
