site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-austin-romine-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Austin Romine: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine will sit Friday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Romine hits the bench for the second time in three games. Eric Haase starts behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read