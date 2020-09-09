site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-austin-romine-out-of-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Austin Romine: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers.
He will head to the bench in the day game following a night game. Romine has started five of eight games since returning in early September from a minor knee injury.
