Romine went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

Romine isn't the most attractive fantasy option, but he's quietly been productive for the Tigers, as he's now batting .289 with a .729 OPS. The veteran catcher has two home runs, 10 runs scored and 13 RBI through 21 games, and he should continue to earn the bulk of the playing time behind the plate in Detroit.