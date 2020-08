Romine is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After producing his third two-hit performance in four starts during Tuesday's 8-4 win, Romine will take a seat for the day game after a night game, allowing Grayson Greiner to receive a turn behind the plate. With Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals having been postponed, Romine should benefit from two full days of rest before starting at catcher in Friday's series opener versus the Indians.