site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-austin-romine-retreats-to-bench-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Austin Romine: Retreats to bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Romine started in Game 1 of the twin-bill and will cede his position behind the plate in favor of Grayson Greiner for Game 2.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read