Romine is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Monday's series finale against the Twins.

Romine received his typical Sunday off day, but with this series against Minnesota wrapping around to Monday, the veteran backstop will make one more start while the club is in Minneapolis. Romine is slashing .261/.278/.375 through 25 games this season, but he's slumped to a .176/.200/.206 line over the past 10 contests.