site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-austin-romine-sitting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Austin Romine: Sitting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The 31-year-old started the past three games but will head to the bench for Friday's matinee. Grayson Greiner starts behind the plate in Game 1, but Romine should be back in the lineup for Game 2.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read