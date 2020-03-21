Romine figures to serve as Detroit's top catcher when the season resumes, with Grayson Greiner or Eric Haase serving as his backup, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers optioned Jake Rogers to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, further cementing Romine's status as the team's top backstop. The 24-year-old Rogers made his MLB debut last season and is still considered the catcher of the future in Detroit, but the veteran Romine figures to serve as a bridge in 2020.