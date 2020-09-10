site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Austin Romine: Takes seat for nightcap
Romine isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Romine went 0-for-3 with one strikeout in the Tigers' loss during the first game of the twin bill. He'll be replaced by Grayson Greiner behind the dish in Game 2.
