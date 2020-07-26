site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Austin Romine: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Romine is not in Sunday's lineup against the Reds.
He is 2-for-6 with a home run and three strikeouts through two games this season. Grayson Greiner will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
