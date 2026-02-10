Slater agreed to a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday that includes an invite to big-league spring training, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Slater split the 2025 campaign between the White Sox and Yankees, and he posted a .216/.270/.372 slash line with five homers in 160 plate appearances during the regular season. The 33-year-old best fits as a short-side platoon player in the outfield, and he could carve out that role in a Detroit outfield that's heavy on left-handed bats.