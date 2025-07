The Tigers optioned Horn to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

He's clearing out to free up a spot on the roster for the addition of Keider Montero, who was called up from Triple-A to start in Monday's game against the Rays. Horn has made three relief appearances for the Tigers this season, yielding one run with a 3:1 K:BB over 2.2 innings.