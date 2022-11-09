Detroit announced Tuesday that Brieske (forearm) is fully healthy and participating in his normal offseason program, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Brieske went down with forearm soreness in July and experienced biceps tendinitis while going through his rehab program, but he's now healthy after he missed the final three months of 2022. The young right-hander had a 4.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB across 81.2 innings during his rookie campaign last year, and he should be in the mix for a rotation spot at spring training.