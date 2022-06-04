Brieske (0-5) gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings Saturday against the Yankees. He took the loss.

This was a very good performance by Brieske, especially considering the offense he was up against, but he got no run support. Saturday was Brieske's best statistical start of his big-league career, and the average velocity on all of his pitches spiked compared to his season averages. He sat 94.6 mph with his fastball (94.2 mph season average) and touched 96 mph. Similarly, his changeup averaged a firmer 83.5 mph (81.1 mph season average). His next chance projects to come next weekend at home against the Blue Jays.