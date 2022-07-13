Brieske (3-6) allowed three runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out four in six innings to earn the win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Brieske turned in his third straight quality start and his second consecutive win. All three runs against him came in the first two innings before he settled in, facing just one batter over the minimum over his last four frames. It appears the rookie right-hander is starting to find some stability in the middle of his first big-league season, as he's covered at least six innings in five of his eight starts since the beginning of June. He owns a 4.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB through 81.2 innings in 15 starts overall. Brieske is on track to start Sunday versus the Guardians in the Tigers' last game before the All-Star break.