Brieske (biceps) threw a bullpen session with no issues, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The right-hander has been sidelined by forearm soreness and biceps tendinitis since late July, but it appears he's now fully past the injuries. The Tigers must now decide whether to continue ramping up Brieske's workload so he can take the mound over the final couple weeks of the season, or if he should transition straight to his offseason program. The 24-year-old had a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts for Detroit prior to the injuries, but even if he returns this year he won't be built up enough to reclaim that role.
