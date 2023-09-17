Brieske tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Angels. He didn't allow any hits or walks and struck out three.

After Sawyer Gipson-Long pitched five effective innings to start the game, Brieske cruised through the seventh and eighth. The righty has worked almost exclusively as a reliever this year, with just one start in 22 appearances. Brieske has been fairly good in the role with a 3.99 ERA, though it's possible he rejoins the rotation mix in 2024 after making 15 starts last year for the Tigers.