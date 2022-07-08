Brieske (2-6) pitched 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Chicago trotted out the red-hot Dylan Cease, but Brieske was up for the duel. This was the third time this season the rookie has allowed zero runs in a start, with the other two coming in consecutive outings June 11 and June 16. The two hits were also the fewest he's allowed in a game. Brieske only has 50 strikeouts across 75.2 innings, so he's not overpowering hitters, but he's been reasonably effective with a 4.16 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. He'll look to carry some positive momentum into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Royals.