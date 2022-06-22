Brieske (1-6) allowed four runs on six hits across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox. He had no walks and struck out four.

Fenway Park is a tough place to pitch for rookies, though Brieske looked OK through three innings with just one run allowed. Things were a bit more dicey in the fourth, when he allowed two singles followed by a three-run home run by Trevor Story. Despite the setback and the rough win-loss record, Brieske has still pitched decently overall with a 4.07 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 59.2 innings. He'll look for a better outing in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks.