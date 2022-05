Brieske (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Astros.

All three runs against Brieske came in the second inning when he coughed up back-to-back homers to Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado. He's now tossed exactly five innings in each of his first three career MLB starts. The 24-year-old rookie saw his ERA climb to 4.20 with a 9:7 K:BB. Brieske is currently in line to face the Athletics at home next week.