Brieske (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Rays. He walked one and struck out four.

Coming into Tuesday, Brieske had allowed no more than three runs in any of his four starts while going five or more innings each time. He reached the five-inning mark again in his fifth start, but the righty was hit around a bit for the first time in his young MLB career. Home runs continued to be a bit of an issue for Brieske, as he allowed multiple long balls for the third time already in his rookie campaign. The 24-year-old may have more tough outings ahead if he can't keep the ball in the park. Brieske will carry a 5.13 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Guardians.