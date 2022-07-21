The Tigers placed Brieske on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right forearm soreness.

Though forearm soreness can often be a precursor to a more significant injury, the Tigers don't appear to be overly concerned about Brieske's move to the IL, which is retroactive to July 18. According to Matt Shepard of Bally Sports Detroit, manager A.J. Hinch said that the rookie won't be shut down from throwing while he's on the shelf and should only miss a couple of turns through the rotation. The right-hander had been on a roll prior to the injury, producing three consecutive quality starts prior to the All-Star break. Jose Cisnero was reinstated from the bereavement list Thursday and will replace Brieske on the active roster.