Brieske did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three hits over two scoreless innings against the Marlins while striking out two.

Brieske allowed a leadoff single to Luis Arraez to open the bottom of the first but managed to retire the next three batters, two by way of strikeout. The right-hander would come back out to pitch a scoreless second inning before being relieved by Joey Wentz to open the third. Brieske has not allowed a run in four of his six appearances this month and has issued just one walk over that six-game stretch to seven strikeouts.