Brieske will likely start the year on the injured list, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's not yet known what will cause Brieske to miss time. The right-hander was considered a potential starter to begin the year for the Tigers, but that obviously won't take place now. The 24-year-old held his own in 15 starts with Detroit in 2022 with a 4.19 ERA and 54:25 K:BB over 81.2 innings.