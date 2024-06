Brieske tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Atlanta. He struck out two.

Brieske helped keep Detroit in the game but didn't get enough run support to possibly scoop up his second win of the season. The righty allowed two earned runs in consecutive outings earlier this month, but since then he's rattled off four straight scoreless innings. Overall, Brieske has a solid 2.95 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across 18.1 innings this year.