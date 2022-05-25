Brieske (0-4) allowed two runs on six hits across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out three.

Brieske pitched OK, though he needed 90 pitches to get through four innings, so he wasn't able to go very deep in the contest. He was also outdueled by Sonny Gray, who tossed seven shutout innings, and the Tigers fell 2-0 with just five hits as a team. Brieske at least bounced back after allowing two long balls and six runs in his last start, but his first MLB win remains elusive. The rookie will carry a 5.04 ERA into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Guardians.