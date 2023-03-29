The Tigers announced Wednesday that Brieske is experiencing right upper arm discomfort following his most recent Grapefruit League outing last Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Brieske is slated to undergo further medical evaluation before the Tigers provide a more precise diagnosis of his injury, but Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press already reported earlier Wednesday that the 24-year-old right-hander is set to begin the season on the 15-day injured list. Expect Detroit to make that transaction official shortly before Thursday's season opener versus the Rays. With Brieske out of contention for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Garrett Hill will make the team as a long reliever and potential spot-starting option if Matthew Boyd (undisclosed) is forced to miss his first turn through the rotation this weekend in Tampa Bay.