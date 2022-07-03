Brieske didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-3 victory over Kansas City, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Brieske rebounded nicely from a two-run first-inning to only permit one more run while pitching at least six innings for the fourth time in 13 turns. He could've gone deeper with an efficient 82 pitches through the six frames but manager A.J. Hinch opted to turn to the bullpen with his team behind and the top of Kansas City's order due up. The performance was a nice rebound from nine total runs allowed during his previous two starts, and Brieske will look to keep it going with a start projected for midweek against the White Sox.