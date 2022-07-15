Brieske won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Guardians in order to manage his workload ahead of the second half of the season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The right-hander lined up to start Detroit's final game before the All-Star break Sunday in Cleveland, but manager A.J. Hinch will instead employ a bullpen game. Brieske has been a solid starter in his first taste of big-league action this year, as he has a 4.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 54:25 K:BB across 81.2 innings (15 starts). The 24-year-old also made two starts with Triple-A Toledo before being promoted, and he's on pace to crush his career high of 106.2 innings, which he set in 2021. Brieske will receive an extended break heading into the intermission before likely re-entering the Tigers' rotation next weekend.