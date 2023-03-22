With Michael Lorenzen (groin) uncertain to make his final Grapefruit League start, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Brieske could be an option to fill the fifth rotation spot to begin the regular season.

Lorenzen is projected to be the team's regular No. 5 starter, but his groin strain has his status up in the air heading into the regular season. The Tigers are lined up to use their fifth starter April 4 against Houston, so Brieske or Joey Wentz may be needed if Lorenzen can't go. Brieske made 15 starts for Detroit last year and compiled a 4.19 ERA across 81.2 innings.