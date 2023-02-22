Brieske may begin the year in Detroit's bullpen after working exclusively as a starter in 2022, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Brieske made 15 starts for the Tigers last year and compiled a decent 4.19 ERA to go with a 1.20 WHIP. However, Detroit was decimated by injuries, and the likes of Eduardo Rodriguez, Matthew Boyd and Spencer Turnbull appear to now be healthy heading into camp. That trio, along with Matt Manning and Michael Lorenzen, seem like favorites for rotation spots. That would push Brieske into a relief role, though he could definitely push to start again at some point during the year.