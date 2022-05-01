Brieske did not factor into the decision in Saturday's win over the Dodgers. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings.

It wasn't the most dominant effort -- Brieske only had three swinging strikes on 90 pitches -- but five innings of one-run ball against this team (in Los Angeles no less) is impressive for a 24-year-old rookie. The right-hander now has a 3.60 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in his first 10 innings. Brieske has allowed a homer both times out so far and has served up three homers total, and he will need to get the long ball in check in a hurry to enjoy similar results moving forward.