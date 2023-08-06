Brieske retired the final batter in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Rays via strikeout to record the save.

Brieske came on for Alex Lange, who recorded the first two outs of the inning but also walked three batters and tossed 20 pitches. It's too early to say there's a change in the closer role for Detroit, as Lange leads the team with 17 saves and should have a little bit of job security. However, it seems like Brieske could be an option for the role if the Tigers decide to make a switch at some point.