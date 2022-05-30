Brieske allowed four runs on six hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Monday's win over the Twins. He walked two and struck out four.

Brieske is still searching for his first MLB win, as he's now 0-4 with three no-decisions across his first seven starts. The righty was done in by home runs, as he served up three long balls that accounted for all the runs against him. It was the fourth time he's allowed multiple homers in a start, which is a trend Brieske will need to stop if he hopes to lower his 5.25 ERA. The rookie will again seek his first career win in his next scheduled start, which is slated to be a tough matchup with the Yankees on the road Saturday.