Brieske (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Brieske has been out all year due to elbow troubles but is ready to go after posting a 2.70 ERA across 11 rehab appearances. He pitched exclusively as a starter as a rookie last season, posting a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts, but the Tigers elected not to build him up to a starter's workload during his rehab assignment.