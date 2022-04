Brieske will have his contract selected by the Tigers on Saturday and start at home against the Rockies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Brisk has made two appearances at Triple-A Toledo this year and has struck out nine while giving up five runs in 10 innings. The right-hander will make his major-league debut as Saturday's starter, but his status on the big-league roster following his start will likely depend on when Matt Manning (shoulder) and Casey Mize (elbow) are cleared to return.