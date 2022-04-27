Brieske is starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Brieske's first major-league game start came in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies, and he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings to take the loss. The right-hander will make another turn through the rotation since Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (shoulder) remain on the injured list, but Brieske has a tough matchup against one of the top lineups in baseball.