Brieske (forearm) began a rehab assignment Sunday for Triple-A Toledo and struck out two while allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks over three innings.

Brieske was making his first appearance at any level since July 12 after the Tigers moved him to the 15-day injured list coming out of the All-Star break due to right forearm soreness. The Tigers were looking to manage the rookie's workload anyway, so the injury doesn't seem to be a major concern. He tossed 45 pitches Sunday and will likely need to get ramped up with at least one more outing at Triple-A before slotting back into the big-league rotation.