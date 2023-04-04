Brieske (arm) continues to receive further medical evaluation, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Brieske is on the injured list to begin the year with right upper arm discomfort, and there's still no word as to when the right-hander will be ready to return. Because of the missed time and the lack of clarity it seems likely that he won't be ready to come off the injured list when first eligible.
