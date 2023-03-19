Brieske, who allowed two runs across two innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, has a 9.35 ERA this spring.

Brieske has allowed nine earned runs across 8.2 innings this spring and home runs have been an issue, as he's allowed four of them so far. The righty had a decent 4.19 ERA across 15 starts for the Tigers as a rookie last year, though he's ticketed for a long-relief role this season. He'll be off the fantasy radar unless he picks up some starts down the road, and he'll need to pitch better than he has this spring to be effective.