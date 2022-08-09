Manager A.J. Hinch said Brieske (forearm) has been pulled off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo and won't be activated from the 15-day injured list this week after experiencing symptoms of right biceps tendinitis following his most recent start Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The fact that Brieske's injury is being characterized as tendinitis rather than a strain suggests he isn't dealing with anything too severe, but the Tigers are still likely to take a cautious approach with the rookie pitcher during a non-contending season. He'll presumably be shut down for at least a few days before the Tigers determine if he's fit to resume a throwing program. With Brieske not coming off the IL this week like the Tigers had planned, the team will need to break in a new pitcher into the rotation Friday against the White Sox.