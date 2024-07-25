Brieske (1-1) allowed one run on a hit and two walks in an inning of relief to take the loss Wednesday against the Guardians.

Brieske entered in the eighth inning of a 1-1 game and walked his first hitter. He later intentionally walked Jose Ramirez and had a chance to escape without any damage, but a seeing-eye single by Josh Naylor with two outs brought home the go-ahead run. It's encouraging that Brieske was trusted with high-leverage work despite struggling lately, as the righty has a 7.59 ERA across 10.2 innings this month. He now has a 4.46 ERA for the season and doesn't have a ton of fantasy upside in his bullpen role.