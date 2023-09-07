Brieske (1-3) allowed three runs on four hits across 1.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Yankees. He walked three and had no strikeouts.

Brieske was forced into action in the second inning after starter Matt Manning left early with what was later determined to be a fractured right foot. The former struggled, but it can be somewhat forgiven considering the tough circumstances. Brieske could be asked to take Manning's rotation spot for the rest of the season, as he has made 16 starts for the Tigers over the last two years, though 15 of them came in 2022. The righty did manage a solid 4.19 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in those 15 outings, however, and he could make a bid for a 2024 starting job if he impresses down the stretch.