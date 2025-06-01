Brieske (1-2) allowed one run on two hits across an inning of relief to take the loss Saturday against the Royals,

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal logged seven scoreless innings but the Tigers were blanked on the day, which left Brieske with the loss when he allowed a run in the eighth. After compiling a 3.59 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 67.2 regular-season innings last year, the righty has been less effective in 2025 with a 4.95 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 20 innings so far. Brieske's 95.8 mph average fastball velocity is the same as 2024, however, so his stuff isn't noticeably different despite the dip in strikeout rate. Expect the 27-year-old to continue getting opportunities to get back on track and rediscover his form from last season.